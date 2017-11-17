× Wire taps helped lead authorities to Richard Grundy III

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A highly placed source indicates the raids conducted by FBI SWAT teams along with IMPD officers and Indiana State Police troopers Friday were the result of a long-term Operation Safe Streets and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation including wire taps.

That electronic surveillance reportedly picked up evidence of narcotics trafficking by Richard Grundy III, reputed leader of an Indianapolis drug gang, and his associates.

David Carroll and Lance Hatcher were also arrested and previously faced charges as the result of 2015 IMPD investigations into drug trafficking and unsolved murders linked to the Grundy Crew.

Across the board, charges were dropped or reduced in exchange for guilty pleas among the reputed gang members.

Grundy himself, once charged in a murder conspiracy, pleaded guilty in August to a felony marijuana charge resulting in a suspended prison sentence and non-reporting probation.

17 suspects were sought in citywide raids carried out before dawn this morning.

Three suspects may still be unaccounted for.

All those arrested remain in federal custody inside the Marion County Jail pending initial appearances before a federal magistrate next week.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler is expected to reveal details from the sealed warrants and charges Monday.

Investigators discovered guns and drugs in some of today’s raid locations which includes addresses on North Central Avenue, North Medford Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street.

The source told FOX59 that Grundy’s name surfaced as part of an ongoing investigation, not necessarily a probe begun after his plea agreement.

The willingness of the U.S. Attorney to file criminal charges against Grundy is indicative of prosecutors’ confidence of an eventual conviction, indicated the source, as federal authorities are often reluctant to pursue criminal cases built on less than, “door slammer,” evidence.\

Attorney Keirian Brown, who represented Grundy in his plea agreement last summer, told Fox 59 News he has not been in contact with his former client following his sentencing and was unaware of today’s developments.

At the time of his last court appearance, Grundy was recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during an attack as he attend cemetery services for a cousin who was murdered in July.

Last month, the Marion County Prosecutors Office won a successful conviction of reputed Grundy hit man John Means.

Means was charged with a pair of double murders in the winter of 2014.

He was found not guilty in one case. Charges were dismissed in the other.

Within days of his release from custody last February, Means, a convicted serious violent felon, was arrested in possession of a firearm.

He recently received a ten-year sentence on that charge and faces another count that could tack another 24 years onto his current prison term.