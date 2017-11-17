× Woman who plotted to kill Noblesville attorney sentenced to 27 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman accused of plotting to kill an Indiana attorney learned her punishment Friday.

Renee Perillo was sentenced to 27 years in prison during a hearing in federal court. Perillo is accused of trying to kill Rebecca Eimerman, an attorney from Noblesville. Perillo was working on a bitter divorce case involving Perillo’s boyfriend, a doctor who formerly lived in Columbus, Indiana.

In court Friday, Eimerman delivered an emotional statement forgiving Perillo for the crime. The judge called the plot “diabolical” during the sentencing hearing.

Prosecutors said Perillo and her son, Richie Perillo, waited in the back of Eimerman’s car in May 2015 with a gun and a syringe filled with a lethal dose of the drug succinylcholine. Eimerman’s husband found them, holding them until sheriff’s deputies could arrive.

Other items found in the car included gloves, a shovel, saw, hammer, disguises and a tranquilizer gun. Renee Perillo lived in Florida while her son lived in Nevada; both traveled to Indiana to carry out the plot, investigators said.

Perillo and her son bonded out of jail a day after their arrest. U.S. Marshals captured Richie Perillo in California and later caught Renee Perillo in Montana. They were extradited to Indiana to face charges.

Perillo’s son has pleaded guilty in the case. He awaits sentencing.