Drumstick Dash returns for 15th year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Many of us are thinking about the all the food we're going to eat over the Thanksgiving holiday.

But a couple of thousand people are already thinking about how they're going to be burning off all those extra calories - they'll be participating in the 15th annual Drumstick Dash, benefiting Wheeler Mission.

The run will kick off at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning in front of Broad Ripple High School.

We spoke with Wheeler Mission's Steve Kerr about this year's race and how it benefits homeless Hoosiers.