Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Many stores will be open early on Black Friday as shoppers try to get the best deals possible.

And while shoppers are running through stores, some of us would rather relax with a drink.

Flat12 Bierwerks is planning on opening early on Black Friday for a very special release. We spoke with Valerie Green and Sean Lewis about what shoppers can look forward to.