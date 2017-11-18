× Gas City authorities investigating after two men die in Saturday morning house fire

GAS CITY, Ind. – Just before 6:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Gas City Fire Department and police responded to a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

The residence was in the 100 block of W. North G St.

The fire resulted in the deaths of two men who were inside the residence.

The identification of the victims and cause of the fire are still under investigation at this time.

More information will be released once it’s available.