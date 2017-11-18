Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Every pet owner wants to make sure their furry friends are getting the best and healthiest treats available - and why not get them a little something from Santa this holiday season?

Mrs B's Gourmet Biscuits & Bones makes allergy free gourmet treats for dogs - we caught up with Chris Bloomer to find out more about the variety of items available this holiday season.

Want to get some of the treats for your pup? You can catch Mrs B's at the Monarch Market in Richmond on December 2 & 3, and at Katie's Professional Dog Grooming in Plainfield on December 12.