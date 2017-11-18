× Greyhounds’ perfect season ends in playoff loss

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Freshman Al McKeller ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, but it was not enough to carry UIndy to the second round of the NCAA DII Playoffs as the Greyhounds lost 27-24 to Harding, Saturday at Key Stadium.

The visiting Bisons (9-3) brought a unique triple-option offense to Central Indiana and never departed from their run-first game plan. In fact, Harding only attempted one pass in the entire game, which fell incomplete. They finished with 349 rushing yards, led by Grant Kimberlin’s 145.

UIndy (11-1) could not keep what was an historic year going, finishing the regular season perfect for the first time in 64 years. The Greyhounds held home field advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs, but could not slow down the Harding running attack on what was a drenched playing surface due to rainy conditions in Central Indiana.