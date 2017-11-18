× November storm causes severe damage in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Strong winds ripped through the east side of Frankfort Saturday afternoon affecting dozens of homeowners, the high school and several businesses.

The damage centered around Frankfort High School and covered about a 1-mile stretch.

The National Weather Services is still investigating if a tornado or straight-line winds caused the damage, but gusts were able to obliterate a garage, tip two semis and tear apart several roofs.

“I was scared to death,” Frankfort resident Melissa Stepp said. “It was a matter of five seconds and it was over with.”

Stepp was working at a nearby business when the winds and rain picked up around noon Saturday.

“I saw all the trees going toward the ground so we ran in the bathroom,” she said.

Clinton County’s EMA Director said there were no serious injuries Saturday and the county’s response plan went as executed.

Crews spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up debris at several locations including Frankfort High School, Walmart and the First Church of the Nazarene.

“As bad as the grounds look we still have a roof on most of the building. It just has a few leaks,” Frankfort School Corporation Transportation Director Dave Fouse said.

Fouse explained the district was in the process of replacing the roof at the high school and those supplies were blown all over the campus.

Also, debris from other buildings that were damaged flew across the roof of the schools basketball court and other areas and tore dozens of holes. Crews spent Saturday afternoon patching those up before more rain returned.

“Kids back to school on Monday like nothing happened is always number one,” he said.

Walmart also had several holes in its roof.

The retailer closed Saturday afternoon and hopes to reopen Sunday. Two semi trailers in the parking lot also had to be turned upright Saturday.