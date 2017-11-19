× 13th anniversary of the ‘Malice in the Palace’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of most infamous games in NBA history took place 13 years ago today.

The “Malice in the Palace” as it was later dubbed, took place between the Pacers and the Pistons up in Auburn Hills on Nov. 19, 2004.

It started when Pistons’ center Ben Wallace took offense to a hard foul and pushed Ron Artest…the rest was history.

After the initial scuffle, it looked like it was going to simmer down and then Artest, Stephen Jackson, and others ended up fighting fans in the stands.

One announcer said “Ron Artest has a look in his eye and it’s very scary right now.”

Bill Walton called it one of the worst moments in NBA history.

And this all happened with 45 seconds left in a 15 point blow out. The game was called with it being finished. Relive it below.