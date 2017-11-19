× A return to cold temperatures Sunday, the holiday week is looking great

Happy Sunday! The storms we saw yesterday have moved to the east coast, leaving a cold airmass in its wake. Temperatures will stay in the 30s today, but breezy winds keep it feeling like the 20s all day.

Clouds are blanketing the state this morning but they will slowly clear out through the afternoon.

A dry and cold night to checkout the Lights at the Brickyard. Luckily you get to enjoy the lights while sitting toasty in your vehicle. 🙂

A chilly Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies and light winds.

A quiet week ahead making travel throughout the state headache free, at least weather wise. Have a great week!