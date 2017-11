× At least 1 dead after multiple people are shot near Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a shooting near Fountain Square that has left at least one person dead.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1800 block of Cottage Ave. at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday.

Police say up to three people were shot during the incident.

