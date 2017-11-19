“Bolt for the Heart” raises funds to place life-saving devices in State Police cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thanksgiving Day is race day for people in Carmel.

The 6th annual "Bolt for the Heart" run will take place Thanksgiving morning at the Palladium at 9 a.m.

All proceeds will go to buying Automated External Defibrillators for Indiana State Police cars.

We caught up with Captain Dave Bursten from the Indiana State Police, and Pierre Twer, founder of Bolt for the Heart, to find out why AEDs are so important, and how you can help raise money even if you're not able to take part in the run.