'Cosby Show' actor Earle Hyman dies at 91

Earle Hyman, an actor best known for playing Bill Cosby’s father on the “The Cosby Show,” has reportedly died at the age of 91.

Hyman’s nephew, Rick Ferguson, told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, N.J.

In addition to playing Russell Huxtable on the long-running NBC sitcom, Hyman is also known for his work on Broadway. He was nominated for a Tony for his performance as Oscar in “The Lady from Dubuque.”

Some may recognize Hyman’s voice from his work on the animated show “ThunderCats.” He played Panthro for 125 episodes, according to THR.