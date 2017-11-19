× Multi-vehicle crash closes all southbound lanes of I-65 near SR 334 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed all southbound lanes of I-65 near State Road 334 in Boone County.

INDOT says drivers should expect long delays as they travel near mile marker 131. At 6:46 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office said to avoid the area for the next 60 minutes.

Officers say at least one person has been injured as a result of the crash.

BCSO Traffic Alert: 131 MM SB Multiple Vehicle accident with injury all south bound lanes shut down at this time. Avoid the area for next 60 — Boone County Sheriff (@boonecosheriff) November 19, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.