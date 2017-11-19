Pacers storm past Heat in Miami 120-95

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Indiana Pacers looks to pass against Justin Holiday #7 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 105-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 10: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Indiana Pacers looks to pass against Justin Holiday #7 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 105-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Six Pacers scored in double-figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 26 as the Blue and Gold improved to 9-8 on the season with a 120-95 win over the Heat, Sunday evening.
Bogdanovic caught fire in the second half, scoring 17 points after the break while hitting six three-pointers throughout the game. Myles Turner was right behind Bogdanovic with 25 points, shooting 11-for-14 from the field. Victor Oladipo (15), Darren Collison (12), Thaddeus Young (12), and Cory Joseph (11) all reached double-digits for Indiana.
The Pacers continue a road back-to-back Monday evening in Orlando, taking on the Magic at 7:00 p.m.