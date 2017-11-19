× Pacers storm past Heat in Miami 120-95

Six Pacers scored in double-figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic with 26 as the Blue and Gold improved to 9-8 on the season with a 120-95 win over the Heat, Sunday evening.

Bogdanovic caught fire in the second half, scoring 17 points after the break while hitting six three-pointers throughout the game. Myles Turner was right behind Bogdanovic with 25 points, shooting 11-for-14 from the field. Victor Oladipo (15), Darren Collison (12), Thaddeus Young (12), and Cory Joseph (11) all reached double-digits for Indiana.

The Pacers continue a road back-to-back Monday evening in Orlando, taking on the Magic at 7:00 p.m.