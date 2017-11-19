× Pelath stepping down as Indiana House minority leader

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana House minority leader Scott Pelath says he’s giving up that post and won’t seek re-election next year.

He said Sunday that his last day as House Democratic leader will be on Organization Day on Tuesday. He says he’ll finish out the remainder of his term.

Pelath, of Michigan City, was first elected to the House in 1998. He was elected to lead the Democratic caucus in 2012.

In a letter emailed Sunday to House Democrats, Pelath said his decision was based in part on a desire to spend more time with his family. His wife, Laura, recently had a baby boy, the couple’s fourth child.

Pelath works as a human resources director at the Michigan City-based Swanson Center, a mental health and addiction services agency.