× Police: Johnson County man arrested for possessing hypodermic needles

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Johnson County man early Saturday morning for allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia.

Just after 3:30 a.m., a Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy observed a man, later identified as Harley Harris, charging his cell phone outside a gas station.

The deputy said Harris unplugged the air machine to plug in his phone and didn’t respond when he was questioned why.

Police then said Harris gave a faulty name. The deputy search a backpack that Harris claimed was his friends, and reportedly found two hypodermic needles, a spoon with residue and a plastic plunger.

Harris was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia.