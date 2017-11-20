A few fronts but mainly rain-free for long holiday weekend
WINDY WEATHER
Brisk winds blow when big temperature spreads occur and we’ve certainly had them. More winds and big swings are coming as the temperature tug-o-war continues. Today alone, we’ve climbed 26-degrees since an early morning low 24°. The warm up masked by the stiff south breeze.
Wind shifting cold fronts are to pass Tuesday and again Saturday but with limited moisture. There could be a brief shower Tuesday afternoon as colder air surges in on northwest winds.
QUIET PATTERN FOR TRAVEL
Little to no precipitation is in the long holiday weekend forecast and rather quiet weather still forecast for big travel day Wednesday with chilly high pressure overhead Wednesday and Thursday. Thanksgiving may be a little more cloudy and is still on track to be the coolest in three years with a high in the lower 40s.