A few fronts but mainly rain-free for long holiday weekend

Brisk winds blow when big temperature spreads occur and we’ve certainly had them. More winds and big swings are coming as the temperature tug-o-war continues. Today alone, we’ve climbed 26-degrees since an early morning low 24°. The warm up masked by the stiff south breeze.

Brisk winds blow when big temperature spreads occur and we’ve certainly had them. More winds and big swings are coming as the temperature tug-o-war continues. Today alone, we’ve climbed 26-degrees since an early morning low 24°. The warm up masked by the stiff south breeze.

Wind shifting cold fronts are to pass Tuesday and again Saturday but with limited moisture. There could be a brief shower Tuesday afternoon as colder air surges in on northwest winds.

Wind shifting cold fronts are to pass Tuesday and again Saturday but with limited moisture. There could be a brief shower Tuesday afternoon as colder air surges in on northwest winds.

QUIET PATTERN FOR TRAVEL