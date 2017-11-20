Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

CBS suspends Charlie Rose, PBS halts show after 8 women allege sexual harassment

Posted 6:13 PM, November 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:56PM, November 20, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Charlie Rose introduces Republican presidential hopeful and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio at the Council on Foreign Relations on May 13, 2015 in New York City. Rubio is seeking the GOP nomination amidst a growing field of contenders, including Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz and Carly Fiorina. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

NEW YORK— PBS says it is immediately halting distribution of Charlie Rose’s interview program and CBS News suspended him following The Washington Post’s report of eight women who accused the veteran newsman of multiple unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior.

The women, three of whom spoke on the record in the deeply-reported story, accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream.

Rose told the Post that he was “deeply embarrassed” and apologized for his behavior.

Rose’s PBS show features his in-depth interviews with newsmakers. The 75-year-old journalist is one of three hosts of “CBS This Morning” and is also a contributor to “60 Minutes.”