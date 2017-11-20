DNR asks public to help identify boater injured after going over Shelby County dam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Conservation officers are asking the public to help identify a man that went over a low head dam in Shelby County Monday afternoon.

Witnesses saw the man was in a "Bass tracker Bantam" boat go over the dam on Flatrock River at about 1 p.m.

The Shelby County Swift Water Rescue Team was able to pull him out of the water in the area of 325 East Vandalia Road, between Vandalia and Geneva.

The Department of Natural Resources says the man is in critical condition at Methodist Hospital.

Witnesses say the man is white, in his 30s and was wearing an orange jacket at the time of the rescue.

Anyone who can identify this man or can provide any other pertinent information is asked to call Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at 812-837-9536.