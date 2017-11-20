× ‘Grundy Crew’ leader charged with drug dealing, money laundering after FBI raids across Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Richard Grundy III, a man investigators and prosecutors accused of leading a murderous Indianapolis drug gang, appeared in federal court Monday morning along with nine co-defendants.

He pleaded not guilty to ten counts including drug dealing and money laundering.

His arrest comes after the FBI conducted a series of coordinated raids around Indianapolis on Friday morning.

The charges stem from a federal wiretap and surveillance operation which resulted in several FBI raids across the city last Friday.

Fed prosecutors allege Grundy and his associates purchased methamphetamine and marijuana in Phoenix for resale in Indy.

Investigators also have Facebook postings in which Grundy recently threatened to kill informants. All suspects are being held without bond.