Holiday lighting, football games and concert highlight a busy week of downtown activities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While it may be a short work week for a lot of Hoosiers, there will be a full plate of activities in downtown Indianapolis all week that will affect drivers and visitors to the city.

From the Circle of Lights event on Friday night to the IHSAA football games this weekend, downtown Indianapolis will be a hub of activity starting Wednesday with some street restrictions being put in place for the Circle of Lights ceremony.

Drivers may also find travel slow around Lucas Oil Stadium with high school football games scheduled for Friday and Saturday and a Indianapolis Colts game on Sunday.

Other events happening in the city this week include:

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Meridian Street between Monument Circle and Ohio Street will be closed from 9 a.m. Wednesday – Saturday morning for the Circle of Lights stage.

Friday, Nov. 24

Monument Circle and all spokes will be closed 8 a.m. – Saturday morning for Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Circle of Lights presented by IBEW #481.

Saturday, Nov. 25

The Thanksgiving Burn Off 5K will begin and end at Metazoa Brewing. Partial closures will occur along the route 4 – 5:30 p.m. on the southeast side of Downtown. See the route map for more details.

Sunday, Nov. 26

South Street will be closed between Capitol Avenue and West Street 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Special Events

An Indiana Pacers game, the IHSAA State Football Championships and Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 will cause increased traffic and pedestrians throughout downtown Friday afternoon and evening. If you are attending any of these events, please plan ahead and expect traffic delays.

An Indiana Pacers game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Saturday evening.

An Indianapolis Colts game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.

A concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse may cause increased traffic Sunday evening.