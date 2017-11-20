× IMPD investigating after man found dead in northwest side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a homicide on the city’s northwest side.

Officers were called to the 7500 block of Ballinshire S, near West 56th Street and Dandy Trail, around noon. A man was found dead in a home and had signs of trauma.

It’s not clear at this time if the victim was killed as a result of a home invasion. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“Not only is his direct family affected, but the community is affected and this is something where we need to come together, hand in hand, and say if we see something, we’re going to be diligent about calling 911. We’re going to be diligent about notifying someone so we can hopefully make contact with those people who are responsible for trying to terrorize the city of Indianapolis,” said IMPD officer Jim Gillespie.

Neighbors said they’re shocked and didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.