Indianapolis woman needs your help finding ring of mother who was killed by drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman needs help finding a cherished piece of jewelry that belonged to her late mother.

Kate Erdel tells FOX59 her mother Amy Mehalick Gehring was killed by a drunk driver in 2006 while they were on a Sunday morning ride with a group of cyclists in Cincinnati. Gehring left behind many treasures for her family, but the one Erdel has held dearest was a ring that belonged to her grandmother before it was passed on to her mother.

Erdel says the ring went missing sometime between November 2 and 10. She says she has reason to believe it was removed from her home because she is also missing several other pieces of jewelry.

“I know it’s just a ‘thing,’ but it feels like losing my mom all over again,” Erdel says

The only marking on the ring is a “90pt” stamp on the inside of the band.

She is offering a $5,000 reward, no questions asked. She says she won’t rest until she’s exhausted every avenue to find it.

If you have any information about the missing ring, please contact Erdel at kate.erdel@gmail.com.