Local mission only halfway to goal of feeding more than 1,000 people for Thanksgiving

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. -- As we get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, many people will take time away from their families to serve others. One of those places that will be full of volunteers and families needing a hot meal is the Manna Mission in Martinsville.

Just three days before Thanksgiving they're only half way to their goal of feeding more than 1,000 people.

"This has been the slowest year that we've ever had, a lot of it due to the construction in our downtown area. It's nearly impossible for our daily patrons to get here as well as donors that typically are bringing the things that we need at this time of year," Manna Mission founder, Tom Tackett said.

The Manna Mission has been serving the community for 30 years, two hot meals every day. But on Thanksgiving it's a county-wide effort for anyone in need in Morgan County. Along with construction cutting off their entrance financial donations are also down.

"I think sometimes it takes somebody that has been hungry in their life or maybe has done without at a holiday season or been alone to understand the importance not only of the food but of someone showing up at your door on that particular day," Tackett said.

Aaron Garrett knows the impact of giving community. He's one of 20 residents here at the Manna Mission.

"It will actually show the community that we still we care and it's always cared. We're serving god's people. We're the hands and feet of god and that's the most important thing," Garrett said.

Now he wants others to know about the mission that's changed his life and how giving can help impact even more lives.

"Has helped me to learn more about who I am and how to serve others and not myself," Garrett said.

The mission needs just about everything to make a Thanksgiving meal including turkeys, white potatoes, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, eggs, butter, milk, sugar and brown sugar.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 65 W. Morgan St. Martinsville, Indiana. You can also call the mission at 765-318-3212.