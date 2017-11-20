× Man arrested in connection with robbery at Cicero CVS

CICERO, Ind. – Police in Cicero arrested a Noblesville man in connection with a pharmacy robbery from last week.

On Friday, police booked William Haddad, 26, into the Hamilton County Jail on one count of robbery.

Investigators said Haddad walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 950 S. Peru St. around 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and demanded narcotics. By the time officers arrived to investigate, Haddad was already gone, police said.

Cicero police released a surveillance image of the suspect in the case. They said Riverview Health security helped them identify Haddad as a possible suspect.

Other agencies assisting with the investigation included the Noblesville Police Department, Fishers Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.