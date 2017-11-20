Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Marvel characters come together in new live-action show

Posted 8:36 AM, November 20, 2017, by

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Some of Marvel's favorite characters are joining forces for the first time ever. 'Age of Heroes' is a live-action show combining state-of-the-art special effects with the franchise's most famous characters. Sherman visited northern California to get a behind the scenes look before it comes to Indianapolis.