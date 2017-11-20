× New book “Reborn” details origins of Pacers’ franchise

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – “Reborn: The Pacers and the Return of Pro Basketball to Indianapolis” outlines how the Pacers came into existence 14 years after the previous pro franchise in the Circle City folded.

Author and long time Pacers beat reporter Mark Montieth joined Indy Sports Central’s Dave Griffiths on the FOX59 Red Couch to discuss the book.

Reborn is available on Amazon.com and BarnesAndNoble.com as well as retail outlets in Central Indiana.