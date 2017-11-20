Now that the weather’s cooled off, what can we expect from the market? 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we go into the winter months Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty Trusted Advisor Craig West says market conditions are still somewhat the same. “The hot market was a result of higher buyer demand and low inventory that set the stage in certain price ranges for multiple offers and higher sales prices bringing a distinctive seller’s market,” West said. “Through the end of the third quarter, it appears that we still have much the same market conditions. Year to date statewide data shows that the number of homes purchased is up 2.8% while the number of new listings decreased 2.0%. Even with those numbers we are starting to see a decrease in pending sales going into the traditional slower seasonal market.”

With such a strong summer, we asked West if that gives any indication of what may happen over the next 24 months. “Indicators still point to a strong housing market with the help of decreasing number of homes for sale and a strong job market throughout the regional markets across the state” West said. “But, don't let some of the data fool you. Homes priced for the entry level to mid-range priced homes are going to continue to see higher demand than inventory, but there are certain price points in every market above the mid-ranged priced homes that have a higher inventory than demand. It's important to seek a trusted advisor that can help you understand the current trends in buyer behavior.”

With nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the market, you can secure a great relationship with an agent that has your best interest in mind. West says that is the difference a homebuyer or seller experiences when working with a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Trusted Advisor. “Even though it appears that the housing market is selling at record prices and in record time all across the state, I will caution homeowners not to assume that's the case at all price ranges and in all markets, West said. “Our professional Brokers live, raise their families and work in your community and understand the latest buyer trends, which is imperative to understand as homes sellers decide on the best strategy for their needs, wants and goals when it comes to selling their home. It's crucial to partner with a trusted real estate advisor that will take the time to understand your needs and goals, to develop a strategy for you. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty's professionals will develop a Custom Home Marketing Strategy to sell your home for the highest realistic price based upon your goals.”

