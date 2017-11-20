Opioid-related incident at Allen County Jail sends 31 to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– Thirty confinement officers and a nurse were transported to the hospital Monday morning after an opioid-related incident at the Allen County Jail, WANE reports.

The incident started when officers were called to the D-Block of the jail. Cpt. Steve Stone of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department told WANE the officers suspected them of smoking.

A piece of paper with an unknown substance was located in a cell. It later tested positive for opioids.

WANE reports the officers reported feeling “strange” after entering the cell block. Nine confinement officer and a nurse were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Later, 21 more officers went in for observation.

The officers are doing well, according to Stone. The inmates in cell blocks “D” and “B” were decontaminated due to the blocks using the same air handler.

The affected cell block was closed from the jail population while cleaning and hazmat crews cleaned up the scene.