× Pedestrian struck and killed on city’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the northwest side.

Police were called to the scene near N. High School Rd. and Westhaven Dr. at about 6:41 p.m. Monday.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.