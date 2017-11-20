× Rain chances return Tuesday for parts of central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It’s been a mostly sunny and breezy day in central Indiana on this Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and much improved from Sunday.

Tonight we’ll have breezy winds continue with temperatures in the mid-30s. A mostly clear sky is expected. Tuesday will bring an increase in cloud cover and breezy winds as a cold front approaches. We’ll have a chance of rain as the cold front passes in the late afternoon and evening hours. There’s a chance rain may mix with snow late Tuesday as colder air moves in but no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will reach near 50 degrees.

Wednesday will be colder in the wake of the cold front with highs dropping to the upper 30s. Travel across the country looks fairly nice too with much of the nation quiet. Rain will likely fall in the Pacific Northwest and the far Southeast. There’s also a chance of rain and snow showers in parts of the Northeast and New England.

Thanksgiving Day will be quiet in Indiana with temperatures in the low 40s and dry conditions. If you’re traveling across the U.S., plan on rain in the Pacific Northwest and the far Southeast.

We’ll get a warm up here locally into Friday with highs back in the low 50s. –Danielle Dozier