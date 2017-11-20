× RULES: Win Marvel Universe Live Tickets

WXIN/FOX59

Marvel Universe Live Tickets

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

TO ENTER: You must be 18 years of age or older and a legal U.S. citizen residing in the WXIN FOX59 viewing area as of Nov. 20 , 2017. Sweepstakes begins on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 at 4:00PM EST, and ends on Monday, Nov. 27th, 2017 at 4:00PM EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). To enter, click on the Marvel Live app link on the FOX59 Facebook page. Only one winning entry per household for the duration of this contest. A total of three winners will be selected.

By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to submit entries.