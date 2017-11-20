× Sunshine is back but a frigid start! Great travel weather in the days ahead…

Skies are clear and temperatures have plummeted in the overnight across the state. Lower 20’s out-the-door for most with wind chills in the teens. Heavy coats will be needed but sunglasses too…lots of sunshine in store for today! High pressure (stable, sinking air) will keep us mostly clear through the day, as temperatures return to the upper 40’s, just shy of the average seasonal high of 50°.

Another chilly night ahead, as winds remain breezy from the southwest! Sunshine will start out your Tuesday but clouds approach with a cold front. The front will not pass until the evening, so highs should reach the lower 50’s and any rain will not come until late-day. Showers look pretty limited, so only light amounts expected!

Travel weather for the holiday looks tranquil thankfully with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine! I will keep you posted on any changes in the days ahead but forecast looks pretty solid…