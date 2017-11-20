These Indiana retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Many major retailers nationwide are opting to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day this year despite the high demands of the holiday shopping season. This comes after years of Black Friday starting times creeping earlier and earlier.
Below is a list of major retailers in Indiana who will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to BestBlackFriday.com.
- Ace Hardware
- At Home
- Babies R Us
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Burlington
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Fry’s Electronics
- Guitar Center
- Golf Galaxy
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- REI (closed Black Friday too)
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Sam’s Club
- Sears Hometown Stores
- Sears Outlet
- Shoe Carnival
- Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- Talbots
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trader Joe’s
- Von Maur