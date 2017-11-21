× Cathedral head football coach Rick Streiff retires with 10 state titles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cathedral High School’s Rick Streiff is retiring from coaching football.

In 28 seasons as a head coach, Streiff racked up 242 wins. In total, 221 of those came as head coach with the Irish, a team he lead from 1989-2002 and from 2008-2017. Streiff also was head coach at North Central from 2002-2005 and at Brebeuf in 1988.

Streiff built Cathedral into perhaps the premier powerhouse program in the state of Indiana in the last decade, winning five straight state championships from 2010 to 2014.

He will retire with 10 total state titles, all with the Irish.

Streiff tells Indy Sports Central’s Dave Griffiths his decision to retire comes with the intention to spend more time with his family.