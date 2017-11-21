× Clayton Geathers chosen as Colts’ Ed Block Courage Award recipient

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Clayton Geathers’ return from neck surgery has been accompanied by a prestigious individual honor.

The veteran safety, who’s expected to make his first appearance Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts entertain the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, has been chosen by his teammates as recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award.

The honor is given to a player on each of the NFL’s 32 teams, and they are recognized at a banquet in Baltimore in March.

Geathers, a 2015 fourth-round draft pick, has appeared in 24 games, 11 as a starter. He suffered a season-ending neck injury Nov. 20, 2016 against the Titans and underwent surgery in March to repair a bulging disc. Geathers has on the physically unable to perform list for the first 10 weeks of the season before being added to the active roster last week.

Geathers is heavily involved in the community and has specialized in assisting underserved families and children. Among his activies have been volunteering for the Colts’ annual playground build and helping pack meals for the Million Meal Marathon, and packing food for local students as part of the Gleaners Food Bank for the Mayor’s Day of Service. He recently visited the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in honor of Veteran’s Day.