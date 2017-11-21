East side murder on night before Thanksgiving in 2015 remains unsolved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- The night before Thanksgiving two years ago, Derrick Gregory’s thoughts were on dinner at his sister’s house the next day.

“He asked me to make him banana pudding,” said Chrissy Gregory.

Her brother Derrick never made it for dinner because at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2015, someone opened fire on his pickup truck as he drove westbound on I-70 at I-465 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Bullets riddled the windshield and driver’s side door of the truck, striking Gregory who died before his sister could reach the hospital.

“He was the nicest person,” said Chrissy. “He could get along with anyone.”

Indiana State Police troopers think there is at least one person Gregory couldn’t get along with and that’s why he was targeted on Thanksgiving Eve after getting off work.

“They told us it was not road rage and it was intentional and we’re still looking for answers because the not knowing is insane,” said Chrissy. “My thoughts are that someone knows because people talk and you just don’t go around killing people and not telling anyone.”

Investigators have come up with a plausible motive for Gregory’s murder.

What they’re looking for is a tip to identify his killers.

“You’re supposed to be thankful on Thanksgiving and it’s a little difficult to be thankful when we don’t know why he’s not here,” said Chrissy. “We don’t have any more memories with him so its hard.”

If you have information about the killing of Derrick Gregory the evening before Thanksgiving in 2015, or spotted the vehicle that pulled alongside his truck when the bullets were fired, call Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.