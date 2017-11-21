Here’s a list of events around Indy sure to get you into the holiday spirit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–

Indy is home to some of the best events during the holiday season. Take a look!

Winterlights at Newfields, now through Jan. 7

Explore The Garden at Newfields as never before with more than one million multi-colored lights and 80 foot trees wrapped to the ends of each tiny branch. Breathe in the crisp, winter air filled with the scent of evergreens and campfires. Marvel at the choreographed Landscape of Light on the Lilly House lawn and stroll garden pathways, nestled amongst trees glowing with color. Listen to your favorite seasonal songs as lights dance to the music.

Circle of Lights at Monument Circle, Nov. 24- Jan. 6

More than 100,000 people will gather on Monument Circle the Friday after Thanksgiving to celebrate the lighting of 4,784 lights strung from the Indiana Soldiers and Sailors monument. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and the lights will come on at approximately 7:50 p.m. Millions of sightseers will take in this brilliant spectacle throughout the holiday season.

Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg Museum, now through Jan. 15

The Eiteljorg Museum’s Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure is a journey to the Great American West – the real West and the West of the imagination. New to the popular locomotive wonderland and Indianapolis family tradition is Hollywood!

Festival of Trees at the Indiana Historical Society, now through Jan. 6

It’s the most magical time of the year at the History Center. Celebrate the holidays all season long in a winter wonderland! This year will feature 80 beautifully themed trees plus a 30-foot show-stopper in Eli Lilly Hall – you have to see it to believe it!

Lights at the Brickyard, now through Dec. 30

Lights at the Brickyard, the popular, drive-through holiday display that debuted last year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has returned with a longer route and over 2.5 million bright lights illuminating an expanded lineup of colorful displays.

Celebration Crossing at the Indiana State Museum, Nov. 24- Jan. 7

This year’s Celebration Crossing comes alive with holiday merriment from the sounds of bands, bell and vocal choirs and of course Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will entertain visitors in their cozy home through Dec. 24.

Christmas at the Zoo, Nov. 24- Dec. 30

A visit to Christmas at the Zoo is unlike any other time of the year and this year will feature a “wild” twist! As the sun sets over White River State Park, enjoy the warm glow of twinkling lights, creating a magical nighttime experience. You’ll find yourself eager to celebrate everything the holidays should be … plus animals!

Holidays on the Prairie at Conner Prairie, Nov. 25- Dec. 30

The Conner Prairie by Candlelight walking tour takes you back in time to 1836 Prairietown where it’s the night before Christmas. Dec. 8, 15-16, 22-23

Jolly Days Winter Wonderland at the Children’s Museum, Nov. 24- Jan. 7

Celebrate family traditions and holidays with Jolly Days Winter Wonderland! Enjoy favorites like the two-story Yule Slide, Jingles the Jolly Bear, and visits with Santa.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt, now through Dec. 24

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt brings the old world charm of Christmas in Germany to beautiful Carmel, Indiana. The Christmas market tradition stretches back to Saxony, Germany during the middles ages.