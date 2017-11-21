Holiday World planning $3.5 million in upgrades for 2018, including water park for younger kids

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. – Holiday World announced $3.5 million in upgrades for the 2018 season.

The improvements include an elephant-themed water park for kids, a themed maze for Halloween Weekends, stunt shows and more.

“We’re adding a fun elephant-themed water-play area for younger children,” said Matt Eckert, the park’s president. “When we discovered the Swahili word for elephant is Tembo, we named our new slide complex Tembo Falls and the junior wave pool Tembo Tides.”

Eckert said Tembo Falls and Tembo Tides are designed for kids under 54 inches tall, adding that their “older siblings and parents are welcome to enjoy the slides and wave pool with them.”

Here’s a list of the park’s planned upgrades for next year:

Tembo Falls – a water slide complex with eight junior slides, including twisters, a helix, a mini-bowl, and two racing slides

All new entertainment, including a stunt show, musical magic show, and strolling brass band

Track improvements for The Voyage, the world’s second-longest wooden roller coaster

Riverside Retreats – mini cabanas in Splashin’ Safari

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari opens for the 2018 season in May. Season passes for next year are currently being sold at a discounted rate for the gift-giving season. Learn more at the Holiday World website.