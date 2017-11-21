Kokomo teenager collecting Christmas cards to raise awareness for organ donation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo boy is going for a Christmas card world record and he needs your help.

Xavier Johnson is trying to collect 700,000 Christmas cards, but there’s a bigger reason behind his request. The 14-year-old is trying to raise awareness for organ donation.

“It does mean a whole lot to him, it really does,” explains Brooke Reich, Xavier’s mother.

Xavier was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and diabetes before he turned one. At the age of four, Xavier development cirrhosis. He gets insulin shots and hours of treatment every day.

“He’s grown up in hospitals so he’s very aware of what it means to do lifesaving things,” explains Xaiver’s mother.

Eventually Xavier will need a liver, pancreas, and lung transplant. The teenager has already watched some of his friends wait and wait for an organ, only for it to be too late.

“Many people don’t realize how important that is,” explains Xavier Johnson, a Kokomo teenager collecting Christmas cards.

The winter months are tough on his immune system so to lift his spirits he’s asking strangers to take a few seconds and to send him a Christmas card.

“It definitely gives him something to fill his time up with instead of thinking about his everyday situation which is really tough,” explains Reich.

Xavier is hoping when people send the cards they’ll also think about the life saving choice they can make.

If you want to send a Christmas card, the mailing address is:

Xavier Johnson

P.O. Box 6620

Kokomo, IN 46904