Milder, breezy day with showers tonight…cooler pattern for Thanksgiving Day!

A “milder” start out-the-door this morning, as southwest winds remain breezy, keeping our overnight temperatures up! Although heavier coats are needed…wind chills ARE NOT a huge factor this morning. Expect the breezy conditions to remain through the afternoon, as clouds increase and temperatures rise into the lower 50’s. The cold front will pass through downtown around 4:00 pm and temperatures will begin to slip down, while shower chances slowly increase. Shower chances will be around through 9:00 pm and remain spotty in nature. Eventually, clouds begin to clear and temperatures tumble into the 20’s by Wednesday morning!

A couple of cool, dry days into Thanksgiving Day expected with sunshine too! Traveling over the next few days looks good locally and regionally, something to be thankful for…here is a couple of travel trouble spots for turkey day!