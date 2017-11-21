× Muncie mom charged with neglect after baby breaks leg, tests positive for marijuana

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie mother was arrested Monday after police say she waited two months to take her baby girl to a hospital for a broken leg.

Tessa Murray, 23, has been charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent as a result.

Police began investigating the case after the 10-month-old was brought to IU Ball Memorial Hospital on Aug. 10. When officers arrived, they learned the baby had suffered a dislocated femur fracture in June.

According to a police report, Murray changed her story about how the baby was injured. First she said her baby fell off a couch, later she said a 9-year-old pulled the child off.

During an interview with investigators, Murray gave consent for officers to search her phone. That’s when officers say they found numerous texts between her and her boyfriend.

In one message, the boyfriend told Murray that her daughter “prolly need some weed and she will be good for now,” according to the police report.

Following the interview, the baby was tested for marijuana. The police report says the girl “tested positive for marijuana in excess of what could be attributed to secondhand smoke.”

When police spoke with the boyfriend, he reportedly denied knowing how the baby was injured, but he did say she was limping before falling off the couch and he did not know why.

Police say there were several conflicts in Murray and her boyfriend’s statements, but both admitted that the child should have gotten treatment sooner.