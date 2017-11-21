× Police investigate homicide on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Shoreland Lane just before 12:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. A male victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

SWAT was initially called out after an individual inside a residence refused to open the door, but was later called off.

There were people inside a vehicle who are being questioned by detectives. At least one other person was inside the car with the victim.

Two nearby schools were temporarily on lockdown. The scene is right across the street from Warren Township Elementary School.

“Homicide detectives are going through the neighborhood trying to see if someone heard or saw anything. We are hopeful we are going to find someone who heard or saw what happened this afternoon,” said IMPD officer Aaron Hamer.

A man is dead after being shot near the entrance to this east side apartment complex. The scene is right across the street from a Warren Township elementary school. pic.twitter.com/PWVJwxPsve — Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) November 21, 2017