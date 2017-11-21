× State Road 37 construction restrictions to continue during Thanksgiving week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 45 million travelers are planning to travel the roads this Thanksgiving holiday.

However if you are one of the thousands of people who travel from Bloomington to Indianapolis this holiday week, you can avoid potential delays and heavy traffic on SR 37 by using the alternate routes of SR 46 east to I-65 north or SR 46 west to SR 67 north. If you’re traveling south to Bloomington, use either alternate routes of I-65 south to SR 46 west or SR 67 south to SR 46 east.

Construction crews will be off on Thanksgiving Day, but lane restrictions on SR 37 will remain in place during the holiday and weekend.

Indiana State Police remind those drivers who do use SR 37 between Bloomington and Martinsville to eliminate all distractions while driving and follow the posted 45 mph speed limit and be aware of changing traffic conditions throughout the construction zone.