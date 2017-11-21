Here’s where to find FOX59 on Comcast’s Xfinity

Temperatures take a dive tonight; Cool and quiet open to long holiday weekend

Posted 7:00 PM, November 21, 2017, by

GETTING COLDER AGAIN

Here we go, another sharp temperature drop is getting underway.   The cold front is passing.   Temperatures are falling fast behind a wind shifting front that sent the Indianapolis to 48-degrees at 6 pm after a high of 54-degrees just a few hours ago.

A quick shot of rain is coming along with a chance of some wet snow or ice pellets, all of which should be out of the area by 9 pm. The precipitation tonight may be the last for several days!  A drier pattern is set to take hold through the long holiday weekend and well into early next week.

Colder winds greet us Wednesday morning. Temps drop and with wind-chill it will feel over 30-degrees colder than today!

CHILLY THANKSGIVING

A overcast sky as Thanksgiving opens but skies are expected to brighten.  Dry conditions and cool temperatures will make this the coolest Thanksgiving since 2014.