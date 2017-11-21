Temperatures take a dive tonight; Cool and quiet open to long holiday weekend

GETTING COLDER AGAIN

Here we go, another sharp temperature drop is getting underway. The cold front is passing. Temperatures are falling fast behind a wind shifting front that sent the Indianapolis to 48-degrees at 6 pm after a high of 54-degrees just a few hours ago.

A quick shot of rain is coming along with a chance of some wet snow or ice pellets, all of which should be out of the area by 9 pm. The precipitation tonight may be the last for several days! A drier pattern is set to take hold through the long holiday weekend and well into early next week.

Colder winds greet us Wednesday morning. Temps drop and with wind-chill it will feel over 30-degrees colder than today!

CHILLY THANKSGIVING

A overcast sky as Thanksgiving opens but skies are expected to brighten. Dry conditions and cool temperatures will make this the coolest Thanksgiving since 2014.