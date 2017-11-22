× Authorities: Putnamville correctional officer arrested for trafficking

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – A Putnamville Correctional Facility officer was arrested after police said she admitted to bringing contraband into the prison.

Officer Breanna Lee Clements was arrested Wednesday after authorities said an investigation was launched after receiving a tip.

During questioning, Clements reportedly admitted to trafficking tobacco into the facility with the intent to deliver it to inmate Travis Rooney.

“It is sad to see our own staff involved in trafficking, but they are not above the law. Any trafficker will be held accountable, and will be prosecuted to ensure the safety and security of our facility, as well as the department,” says PCF Warden Brian Smith.

Clements was arrested without incident and faces charges of official misconduct and trafficking tobacco.

She was transported to the Putnam County Jail.