× Big travel day and weather looks great; cool but bright Thanksgiving Day ahead!

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures have tumbled in the overnight! Out-the-door this morning, no doubt, will be cold with temperatures in the 20’s and wind chills in the teens. Bright sunshine will once again greet us and should be available for most of the day, as temperatures SLOWLY climb on a northwest flow. Highs today will reach around 40°, a far cry from Tuesday’s high of 54°!

Thanksgiving Day is tomorrow and the weather looks great for the day. After some morning clouds, sunshine will build through the afternoon and temperatures will climb into the middle 40’s, very close to seasonal levels. In fact, travel weather across the country looks pretty solid with only a few slow spots. Here is a few of the those “trouble” spots…

Warming trend continues through early Saturday before a cold front comes through the state. This front may produce a few sprinkles or a brief shower, at best, but will drag in slightly colder air to round out the holiday weekend. Bigger push of warmth arriving early next week!