‘Bolt for the Heart’ 5K raises money for AEDs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Thanksgiving morning, folks across Central Indiana can help put an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in every Indiana State Police Patrol Car at the annual ‘Bolt For The Heart’ 5K fun run.

One local man says, without an AED, he would not be here today.

In 2007, John Fair, then 42-years-old, went into cardiac arrest while coaching a high school basketball game.

“I remember looking up and thinking wow, something is wrong,” Fair recalled. “That’s the last thing I remember, and I was dead out on the floor.”

An off-duty firefighter attending the game saved Fair’s life with an AED at Speedway High School.

Each year, 95 percent of people with sudden cardiac arrest die because treatment like this happens too late, if at all.

The American Heart Association estimates that an AED applied within five minutes could save 40,000 lives a year.

The goal of this year’s ‘Bolt for the Heart’ 5K is to raise enough money for every Indiana State Trooper to have an AED in their car.

“For us as first responders to have that kind of equipment in the car with us sometimes in rural areas we are the first ones to arrive,” said Indiana State Police Captain David Bursten. “These units cost about $1,200 each; the goal this year is to raise enough money to buy 250 AEDs.”

Troopers are mobile, so they can get to people in distress faster.

No one knows that better than John Fair, who’s been given 10 more years and counting of time with his family.

They attend the run every year with the message that cardiac arrest doesn’t have to take lives.

“It was almost like I am on borrowed time,” Fair said. “Now I’ve got to do something to help others.”

The ‘Bolt for the Heart’ 5K starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Carmel Palladium Center Green.

Organizers know many people can’t make the run on Thanksgiving, so they’re offering a virtual option where runners complete a 5K on their own and submit the results online. They’re then sent a finisher’s medal.

Click here for more on the race, registration or to make a donation.