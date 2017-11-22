Dry weather for your holiday travel plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Happy Thanksgiving Eve! The weather is looking fantastic for traveling on this Wednesday evening and will also be nice on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

We'll increase the clouds overnight with a mostly cloudy sky developing. Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s with a south, southwest wind at 3 to 8 mph. Regionally, conditions are looking good with the exception of perhaps Minnesota and Wisconsin where there is snow this Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will bring a decrease in cloud cover with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-40s across central Indiana with southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. There will be some rain across the Pacific Northwest and across Florida on Thanksgiving Day.

A warm up is in the works on Friday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid-50s. The weekend is also looking dry with highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and low 40s on Sunday. --Danielle Dozier